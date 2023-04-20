Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying those super cute daddy-daughter moments.

On Wednesday, The Flight Attendant actress, 37, posted a photo of her partner Tom Pelphrey to her Instagram Stories proudly holding their 3-week-old daughter Matilda.

Wearing a New York Yankees cap and a little smile, the New Jersey-born actor, 40, cradled the little girl stomach-first across both of his arms with an adorable expression on her face. The newborn wore a pink and black onesie, with Pelphrey dressed casually in black pants and a gray tee.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on March 30, 2023.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco captioned a carousel of hospital photos on Instagram.

Tom Pelphrey and daughter Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The Big Bang Theory alum publicly confirmed her relationship with the Ozark star in May 2022, simultaneously making their romance Instagram official.

Pelphrey caught the attention of fans — and Hollywood — when he was cast as Ben Davis in the Emmy Award-winning drama series for its third season. Prior to his role as Wendy Byrde's brother on the Netflix hit, the former soap actor kicked off his professional acting career in 2004 when he was cast as Jonathan Randall on Guiding Light. He then played Mick Dante on As the World Turns in 2009.

Since 2017, in addition to Ozark, he costarred opposite Gary Oldman as Joseph Mankiewicz, younger sibling to Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, in David Fincher's movie Mank.

Cuoco announced that she was expecting her first child with the rising star on Oct. 12, 2022.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures celebrating the exciting news.

The couple celebrated their incoming arrival with an elaborate baby shower full of food, music, twinkling lights and balloons — and a celebratory cake that featured rolls of film and the Hollywood sign, both of which paid tribute to Cuoco's California upbringing and acting career.

For Pelphrey, the cake had a New York Giants logo on it and an arrow pointing to his home state of New Jersey.

"Oh God, it's so cool. She is so good at it," Pelphrey told Access Hollywood earlier this month about Cuoco's parenting skills, while promoting his upcoming HBO Max series Love & Death.

"You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100," he added about her flourishing as a first-time mom. "She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving… I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

The actor also shared what it was like to hold his baby girl for the first time in the hospital. "It's just wild. I think you're almost in a state of happy shock," he said. "Then you wake up the next morning and are like wait, yeah, that's ours."

Posting a photo of their big day in the hospital, Pelphrey shared on April 1: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 🤍 3/30."

"Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco," he continued. "You are incredible. 💪♥️."