Kaley Cuoco 'Already Loves Being a Mom' to Daughter, Tom Pelphrey Is 'Amazing' with Baby: Source

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are already loving their roles as first-time parents.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, on March 30, and a source close to Cuoco exclusively tells PEOPLE the two are "overjoyed and pretty obsessed with their baby girl."

"Kaley already loves being a mom," the insider continues. "She keeps sharing pictures of Matilda with friends."

Adds the source, "Tom is amazing with the baby too."

The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark actor, 40, announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram over the weekend, sharing the first photos of the newborn.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco wrote alongside sweet shots of Matilda and the new family of three.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗," added the actress.

Pelphrey also celebrated the new addition with some cute photos of the brood, starting the caption with a quote from 13th-century Islamic poet Rumi: "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 🤍 3/30," he continued. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️."

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair was "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl: "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy. It's a beautiful thing."

Cuoco shared a series of photos from her baby shower to her Instagram in January, posting a caption in which she raved about the love she and Pelphrey were feeling.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," she wrote. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."