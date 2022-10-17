Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey went public with their pregnancy news in early October 2022

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 02:01 PM
01 of 06

Baby News

Kaley Cuoco Baby Bump Pics
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

On Oct. 12, Kaley Cuoco announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" The Flight Attendant actress, 36, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures celebrating the exciting news.

02 of 06

Belly Out

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco bared her bump in a sports bra and pajama pants in an Instagram story shared just days after her announcement.

03 of 06

Nearly New Parents

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Both parents-to-be cradled The Big Bang Theory alumna's belly in this joyful photo.

On the same day Cuoco took her pregnancy public, Pelphrey posted his own Instagram announcement to commemorate the news. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️" the Ozark actor captioned the series of happy photos.

04 of 06

Showing and Growing

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco highlighted her swelling belly in this mirror selfie, with her jeans unbuttoned in favor of her bump!

05 of 06

Mirror Moment

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The happy duo posed together in front of the mirror with Cuoco's baby belly front and center.

06 of 06

Looking Back

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself and her stunt double, Monette Moio, on set.

Related Articles
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Laid Down Between Takes of Action Movie as She Dealt with Morning Sickness
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram . Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Actor Tom Pelphrey. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlnNuMvQkV/.
Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Lucky' About Kaley Cuoco's 'Incredible' Pregnancy: 'We're So Excited'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Sports Bra — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Revealing She's Expecting with Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram . Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Actor Tom Pelphrey. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlnNuMvQkV/.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'
Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Sweet Way Her 'Big Bang Theory' Costars Protected Her amid Ryan Sweeting Divorce
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
Kaley Cuoco Posts Loving Birthday Tribute for Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: He ‘Saved Me in All the Ways'
Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Saved Me in All the Ways' in Loving 40th Birthday Tribute
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Calls Kaley Cuoco His 'Favorite Actress' as They Both Celebrate Emmy Nominations
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Hugs Taylor Swift in Sweet Photo as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini
Blake Lively Pregnant
Pregnant Blake Lively Poses in Her Underwear as She Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Real Life'
kaley cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Thoughtful Gift Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Gave Her When She Was 'Overwhelmed'
Heidi Montag 26 Weeks Pregnant
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Baby Bump at 26 Weeks in Black Bodycon Dress