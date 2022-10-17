Celebrity Parents Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey went public with their pregnancy news in early October 2022 By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 02:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Baby News Kaley Cuoco/Instagram On Oct. 12, Kaley Cuoco announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" The Flight Attendant actress, 36, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures celebrating the exciting news. 02 of 06 Belly Out Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Cuoco bared her bump in a sports bra and pajama pants in an Instagram story shared just days after her announcement. 03 of 06 Nearly New Parents Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Both parents-to-be cradled The Big Bang Theory alumna's belly in this joyful photo. On the same day Cuoco took her pregnancy public, Pelphrey posted his own Instagram announcement to commemorate the news. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️" the Ozark actor captioned the series of happy photos. 04 of 06 Showing and Growing Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Cuoco highlighted her swelling belly in this mirror selfie, with her jeans unbuttoned in favor of her bump! 05 of 06 Mirror Moment Kaley Cuoco/Instagram The happy duo posed together in front of the mirror with Cuoco's baby belly front and center. 06 of 06 Looking Back Kaley Cuoco/Instagram "Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself and her stunt double, Monette Moio, on set.