02 of 06 Belly Out Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Cuoco bared her bump in a sports bra and pajama pants in an Instagram story shared just days after her announcement.

03 of 06 Nearly New Parents Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Both parents-to-be cradled The Big Bang Theory alumna's belly in this joyful photo. On the same day Cuoco took her pregnancy public, Pelphrey posted his own Instagram announcement to commemorate the news. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️" the Ozark actor captioned the series of happy photos.

04 of 06 Showing and Growing Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Cuoco highlighted her swelling belly in this mirror selfie, with her jeans unbuttoned in favor of her bump!

05 of 06 Mirror Moment Kaley Cuoco/Instagram The happy duo posed together in front of the mirror with Cuoco's baby belly front and center.