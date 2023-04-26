Kaley Cuoco Introduces Newborn Daughter 'Tildy' to Her Horses: 'Met Her Barn Friends Today'

The Big Bang Theory alum shared a series of cute photos of 3-week-old daughter Matilda meeting her four-legged friends on Instagram

By
Published on April 26, 2023 06:25 AM
Kaley Cuoco is introducing her newborn daughter to some four-legged friends.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, shared a series of sweet and funny snapshots of her 3-week-old daughter Matilda meeting her horses on her Instagram Story, Tuesday.

In the first photo, the delighted actress cuddles her little girl and introduces her to her horse Escarlata in a stable. "Finally Tildy met her barn friends today!" Cuoco, who is a keen equestrian and owns several horses, captioned the picture.

Gushing over their meeting, Cuoco shared a second photo of herself gasping at her daughter as she looked at the horse. "Carlata was so sweet! Look at their faces! 😭," she wrote.

Matilda, who wore a frilly pink onesie covered in black hearts, then met another horse called Colorado, who got a little over-friendly. "Cody tried to lick her LOL," wrote The Flight Attendant star alongside a photo of the horse sticking out its tongue.

Cuoco — who sported a gray hoodie, beige pants and a matching Palm Angels cap for her trip to the stables — then zoomed in on Matilda's reaction to the moment, adding a "LOL" gif alongside the image of her looking more than a little confused.

Cuoco welcomed Matilda on March 30 with her actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓"

On Saturday, the couple celebrated their first anniversary together. Looking back at their year-long relationship, Cuoco shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram and highlighted one of the pair's first selfies. She also showed off where they are now as new parents.

"How it started ▶️ how it's going!" she captioned the post. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!"

Ozark star Pelphrey, 40, also shared a loving tribute post of his own.

In his upload, the pair are pictured posing with "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs. He also included a photo of the couple with their newborn daughter.

"Happy One Year bud … best year ever," Pelphrey captioned his photo post. "Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣"

The star praised his partner and her skills as a mom earlier this month in an interview with Access Hollywood. "Oh God, it's so cool. She is so good at it," he told the outlet.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'

"It's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100," he continued. "She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving…I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

The couple met at the premiere of the fourth season of Ozark in April 2022, with Cuoco later telling USA Today it was "love at first sight."

