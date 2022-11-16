Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Halfway' Through Pregnancy as She Shares New Baby Bump Photos

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 03:52 PM
kaley cuoco
Photo: kaley cuoco/instagram

Kaley Cuoco is getting closer to meeting her baby girl!

On Wednesday, the Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of new photos on her Instagram Story featuring her baby bump, noting that she's "halfway" through her pregnancy.

Cuoco, who is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posed for a mirror selfie in one of the shots, wearing a striped tank top and a black cap as she wrote, "Halfway @tommyprelphrey."

In another slide, the actress snapped another selfie while wearing a brown midi dress that hugged her bump.

L: Caption . PHOTO: kaley cuoco/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: kaley cuoco/instagram

Cuoco and the Ozark actor, who met in April at the Ozark premiere, both announced the joyful news last month that they are expecting their first baby together.

The actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

Last month, Cuoco posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine.

Kaley Cuoco pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

In one of the pictures, she sat out on a couch while showing her bare stomach and sporting loungewear. Another cute shot showed Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror selfie as he had his arm wrapped around his girlfriend's waist.

Cuoco also shared a snap from the gym with her trainer, where she said she was doing some "super badass pregger workouts."

The Meet Cute actress "couldn't be happier" with Pelphrey and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco told PEOPLE last month.

