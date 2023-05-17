Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'

Kaley Cuoco has the look of love!

The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet black and white snapshot of 6-week-old daughter Matilda on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen gazing adorably at one another — with Cuoco, 37, seemingly gasping in awe at her daughter as she holds her in her arms.

The post was followed by a second picture of her little one looking at the camera. "That's my girl," The Flight Attendant star captioned the shot of her baby girl, who wore a light blue onesie.

Cuoco's new snapshots come after she celebrated her first Mother's Day with Matilda and her partner Tom Pelphrey.

To mark the annual springtime holiday, The Big Bang Theory alum shared a cute video to her Instagram Story that featured her daughter.

In the clip, Cuoco approached Matilda's crib and cooed, "Good morning! Hello!" Matilda then replied with a smile and Cuoco tickled her gently, making her grin even wider and wriggle in her swaddle.

"Did you make me a mommy? Is it Mommy's Day?" Cuoco said. "Thank you for making me a mommy! I love you!"

"You have a milk mustache," Cuoco added as she wiped the infant's lips and gave her another tickle.

"Best first Mother's Day wake up ever," she captioned the video.

Earlier this month, Cuoco exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about life as a first-time mom — and how "natural" her actor boyfriend, 40, is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she explained.

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Adding that the Ozark actor "just loves" Matilda, Cuoco continued, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda into the world on March 30 and announced her arrival in an Instagram post calling her the "new light of our lives".