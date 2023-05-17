Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'

The Big Bang Theory alum recently celebrated her first Mother's Day with her 6-week-old girl

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 06:37 AM
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda. Photo: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Kaley Cuoco has the look of love!

The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet black and white snapshot of 6-week-old daughter Matilda on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen gazing adorably at one another — with Cuoco, 37, seemingly gasping in awe at her daughter as she holds her in her arms.

The post was followed by a second picture of her little one looking at the camera. "That's my girl," The Flight Attendant star captioned the shot of her baby girl, who wore a light blue onesie.

Cuoco's new snapshots come after she celebrated her first Mother's Day with Matilda and her partner Tom Pelphrey.

To mark the annual springtime holiday, The Big Bang Theory alum shared a cute video to her Instagram Story that featured her daughter.

In the clip, Cuoco approached Matilda's crib and cooed, "Good morning! Hello!" Matilda then replied with a smile and Cuoco tickled her gently, making her grin even wider and wriggle in her swaddle.

Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

"Did you make me a mommy? Is it Mommy's Day?" Cuoco said. "Thank you for making me a mommy! I love you!"

"You have a milk mustache," Cuoco added as she wiped the infant's lips and gave her another tickle.

"Best first Mother's Day wake up ever," she captioned the video.

Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Earlier this month, Cuoco exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about life as a first-time mom — and how "natural" her actor boyfriend, 40, is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she explained.

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adding that the Ozark actor "just loves" Matilda, Cuoco continued, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda into the world on March 30 and announced her arrival in an Instagram post calling her the "new light of our lives".

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Rene Marsh
CNN's René Marsh Reflects on the 'Hope and Heartbreak' of Welcoming Baby Girl After the Death of Her Son
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Walking in the Sunshine
Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Sweet Handheld Walk in the Sunshine with 15-Month-Old Son Aire
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"; BRUCE JENNER AND FAMILY 'FINDING NEMO'
Kim Kardashian Shares Late Mother's Day Tribute for Kris Jenner: 'I Love You Mommy'
Breanna Stewart Makes Pregnancy Announcement Alongside Wife Martha and Daughter Ruby
Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Madonna Remembers Her Mom and Recalls Different Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CsPMjnugYii/
Madonna Shares Photo from Pregnancy, Recalls Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with Silas
Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos of Jessica Biel with Sons, Praises Her for 'Always Being There'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO19zVJuaE/?img_index=1 Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow 1d
Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates Throwback Family Photo with All Three Kids for Mother's Day
To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Rumer Willis Shares Photos from Daughter's Birth, Pens Letter to Her on First Mother's Day
bindi irwin + fam, mothers day
Chandler Powell Shares Sweet Family Photo as He Celebrates Bindi Irwin on Mother's Day: 'You Are Amazing'
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade Mother's Day
Dwyane Wade Shares Family Photo Celebrating Gabrielle Union as She Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Message
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Witney Carson and Husband Carson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jet: 'Best Mother's Day Gift'
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner Marks Mother's Day with Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!