Kaley Cuoco Reveals Baby Daughter Is Calmed by Jonas Brothers Music: 'We Have a Fan Here Folks'

Kaley Cuoco isn't the only Jonas Brothers fan in her house!

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, posted a hilarious new clip on her Instagram Story Tuesday documenting a surprising moment with her baby daughter Matilda, 6 weeks.

In the video, Cuoco wears a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music plays, Cuoco notices that Matilda's meltdown subsides.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

The Flight Attendant star recently welcomed her daughter with her partner, Tom Pelphrey, 40.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Last month, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen."

The pair announced Matilda's birth on Instagram, introducing her as "the new light of our lives" and shared their first family photos. Cuoco went on to thank everyone who helped her throughout her pregnancy in her caption.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗," she added.