Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Matilda and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

"Best first Mother's Day wake up ever," the actress captioned an adorable Instagram video of her baby girl smiling in her crib

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 14, 2023 03:33 PM
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Photo: JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating a very happy Mother's Day with her loved ones.

The actress, 37, shared a sweet video to her Instagram story which featured her daughter, 1-month-old Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

In the clip, Cuoco approaches Matilda's crib, cooing, "Good morning! Hello!"

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

When she is greeted with a smile, Cuoco then tickles the baby gently, causing her to grin even wider and wriggle adorably in her swaddle.

"Did you make me a mommy? Is it Mommy's Day?" Cuoco exclaims, as Matilda continues to flash an enormous toothless smile. "Thank you for making me a mommy! I love you!"

"You have a milk mustache," Cuoco humorously adds, wiping the infant's lips off and giving her another tickle.

"Best first Mother's Day wake up ever," she captioned the video.

Cuoco also shared a picture of herself alongside Matilda's dad, Tom Pelphrey, 40, posing outdoors by the pool in a family shot holding their little girl proudly.

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Flight Attendant star confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Pelphrey in May of 2022, when they made their first public appearance as a couple, at screenwriter Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Cuoco recently spoke to PEOPLE about life as a first-time mom—and how "natural" her boyfriend is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she professed.

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Pelphrey "just loves" Matilda, adds Cuoco, and "she looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

The couple announced their firstborn's birth last month, calling her the "new light of our lives" in an Instagram post that featured a series of adorable family photos.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!," The Big Bang Theory alum wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Cuoco added, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Are 'Eternally Grateful' as They Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Raves Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Good' as Mom to Baby Daughter Matilda: 'It's Beautiful'
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Daughter Matilda to Her Horses
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Newborn Daughter 'Tildy' to Her Horses: 'Met Her Barn Friends Today'
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cql3FeLOkiS/ My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday 1d From: Charlie Roina Subject: Re: Paris Hilton Baby Photos for PEOPLE Date: April 4, 2023 at 8:54:19 PM EDT To: Michael Gioia ﻿AGREE—you are welcome to use!
Celebrity Moms Who Will Be Celebrating Their First Mother's Day
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kaleycuoco/3077914619876622372/
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Snuggle Up to Baby Matilda for Her First Easter: 'BRB Crying'
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco 'Already Loves Being a Mom' to Daughter, Tom Pelphrey Is 'Amazing' with Baby: Source
Kaley Posts Pic of Baby on IG; Kaley Cuoco attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Look at Newborn Baby Matilda — See the Sweet Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Celebrates Mother's Day with Kids for the First Time Since tWitch's Death
Kaley Cuoco Calls Newborn Daughter Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in Photos After Coming Home
Kaley Cuoco Calls Baby Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in New Photos at Home with Tom Pelphrey
Kelly Osbourne attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show
Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Mom Sharon Osbourne: 'You Are a Queen'