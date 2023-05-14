Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Matilda and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating a very happy Mother's Day with her loved ones.

The actress, 37, shared a sweet video to her Instagram story which featured her daughter, 1-month-old Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

In the clip, Cuoco approaches Matilda's crib, cooing, "Good morning! Hello!"

Kaley Cuoco

When she is greeted with a smile, Cuoco then tickles the baby gently, causing her to grin even wider and wriggle adorably in her swaddle.

"Did you make me a mommy? Is it Mommy's Day?" Cuoco exclaims, as Matilda continues to flash an enormous toothless smile. "Thank you for making me a mommy! I love you!"

"You have a milk mustache," Cuoco humorously adds, wiping the infant's lips off and giving her another tickle.

"Best first Mother's Day wake up ever," she captioned the video.

Cuoco also shared a picture of herself alongside Matilda's dad, Tom Pelphrey, 40, posing outdoors by the pool in a family shot holding their little girl proudly.

Kaley Cuoco

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Flight Attendant star confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Pelphrey in May of 2022, when they made their first public appearance as a couple, at screenwriter Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Cuoco recently spoke to PEOPLE about life as a first-time mom—and how "natural" her boyfriend is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she professed.

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Pelphrey "just loves" Matilda, adds Cuoco, and "she looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

The couple announced their firstborn's birth last month, calling her the "new light of our lives" in an Instagram post that featured a series of adorable family photos.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!," The Big Bang Theory alum wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Cuoco added, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."