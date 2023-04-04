Kaley Cuoco Calls Baby Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in New Photos at Home with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are soaking up their first moments at home as a family of three.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, on March 30, and shared new pictures Tuesday celebrating her homecoming.

Sharing a photo of the newborn on Cuoco's Instagram Story, the little girl is wide-eyed in a pink onesie with a "good morning" sticker in the frame. The new mom, 37, shared multiple photos of her family of three (plus many fur babies) adjusting to life at home.

In another photo, the newborn rests on the Ozark actor's chest, with a "daddy's girl" sticker added over the sweet shot.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and daughter Matilda. Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

A selfie-style photo taken by Pelphrey, 40, shows the three sleeping together on the couch with Cuoco holding one of the family's dogs.

The next picture shows Matilda propped up in Cuoco's lap, with the new mom smiling at her as another one of their dogs lays in the background. "Matilda's girl gang," the sticker beneath it reads.

Pelphrey also shared a family photo on his Instagram Story Monday, posing while holding Matilda with Cuoco sitting just behind him, holding one dog as another lay by their feet.

Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda. Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and daughter Matilda. L: Caption Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda. PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram R: Caption Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and daughter Matilda. PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

A source close to Cuoco recently told PEOPLE exclusively about how the two are "overjoyed and pretty obsessed with their baby girl."

"Kaley already loves being a mom," the insider said. "She keeps sharing pictures of Matilda with friends."

Added the source, "Tom is amazing with the baby too."