Kaley Cuoco is giving a closer look at her pregnancy journey.

After The Flight Attendant actress, 36, announced Tuesday that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco went on to share a slew of photos featuring her baby bump on her Instagram Stories.

In one slide, the star shows her bare bump as she introduces "the bub to the horses," adding a sticker that reads "brb off to cry" as she documents the heartwarming moment.

Another snap features Cuoco standing in front of a mirror as she puts her bump on display in a white tank top. She also included a cute photo of her and Ozark star Pelphrey as the soon-to-be dad stands behind Cuoco and holds her waist.

Cuoco and Pelphrey both shared the happy baby news on Tuesday with separate Instagram posts. The Big Bang Theory star shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looked lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

On Pelphrey's page, the Ozark actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year.