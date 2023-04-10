Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Snuggle Up to Baby Matilda for Her First Easter: 'BRB Crying'

Kaley Cuoco is in new mom bliss as she celebrated her baby's very first Easter.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, celebrated daughter Matilda's first holiday just over a week after welcoming the adorable infant.

On Sunday, Cuoco closed out the day with a photo of her and her partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, swooning over baby Matilda who looked back up at her smitten parents.

"brb Crying," Cuoco wrote over the snuggling photo shared on her Instagram Story.

The family of three's moment comes after Pelphrey and Cuoco welcomed Matilda on March 30.

Shortly after, they introduced the "new light of our lives" with some of their first family photos on Instagram.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" the new mom wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗," added Cuoco.

Pelphrey also celebrated the new addition with some sweet photos, starting the caption with a quote from 13th-century Islamic poet Rumi: "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 🤍 3/30," he continued. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️"

The Flight Attendant costar is already a natural when it comes to being a mom, her costar Rosie Perez told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"She's so happy," Perez said at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event of Cuoco and Pelphrey's smooth adjustment to parenting. "The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy — you know, cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."

According to Perez, 58, the couple — who met at last year's Ozark premiere and started dating in March 2022 — are perfectly compatible.

"Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person," the actress told PEOPLE. "And now that they have a child — is just a testament to their love."

A source close to Cuoco previously told PEOPLE that the couple are "overjoyed and pretty obsessed with their baby girl," adding that "Kaley already loves being a mom and that "she keeps sharing pictures of Matilda with friends." As for Pelphrey, he's also managing the transition with ease. "Tom is amazing with the baby too."