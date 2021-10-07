Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes First Baby with Boyfriend Kristopher Brock: 'Our Chunky Little Guy'

Kaitlynn Carter is a mom!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 33, and boyfriend Kristopher Brock welcomed son Rowan Carter Brock at 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 30, she announced on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The baby boy arrived weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz., according to Carter.

The new mom shared the exciting news alongside a photo of herself breastfeeding her son, calling the newborn "our chunky little guy" in the caption.

"everyone is happy and healthy and so in love ❤️❤️❤️," she added.

While this is the first child for Carter, Brock is also father to a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Kaitlynn Carter Credit: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Carter first announced her pregnancy in June, posting a shadow silhouette photo with Brock in which her baby belly was on full display.

The reality star spoke about her pregnancy and relationship with Brock later that month during an appearance on the HillsCast podcast, revealing that the couple — who began dating in May 2020 — had started talking about building a family together very early on in their romance.

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," she said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

Carter also recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant, saying that it took some time to process the exciting news.

Kaitlynn Carter Jenner attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she remembered, adding that it "took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited. I've been really lucky — I haven't had sickness or anything like that."

In September, Carter celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower that was attended by family and friends — including her ex Brody Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson.