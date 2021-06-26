Kaitlynn Carter Says She and Boyfriend Kristopher Brock Began Talking About Having Kids 'Very Quickly'

It didn't take long for Kaitlynn Carter and boyfriend Kristopher Brock to start talking about building a family

Kaitlynn Carter can't wait to be a mom!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, opened up about expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock during Thursday's episode of the Hillscast podcast. The couple began dating just over a year ago in May 2020, and Carter said that it didn't take long for them to start talking about building a family.

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," she said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

The reality star recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant, saying that it took some time to process the exciting news.

"It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she said, adding: "It took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited. I've been really lucky -- I haven't had sickness or anything like that."

Kaitlynn Carter Jenner attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Carter dished details on how she met Brock, who also has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. The pair began dating in May 2020 after meeting each other through a mutual friend while Carter was staying at the Surfrider Hotel in Malibu last summer, she said.

"We did a little outdoor dinner and it worked out," she added.

On June 17, Carter announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a silhouette photo of herself and boyfriend Kristopher Brock. In the snap, which shows their shadows up against a rock wall, Carter's baby belly is on full display.

Carter captioned the photo with a simple black heart emoji.

Several of the reality star's famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments, including Audrina Patridge, who said Carter had the "Cutest belly!!!!❤️"