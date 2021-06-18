Kaitlynn Carter announced the news on Instagram Thursday when she posted a silhouette photo of herself and boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter Is Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter is going to be a mom!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, announced the news on Instagram Thursday, posting a silhouette photo of herself and boyfriend Kristopher Brock. In the snap, which shows their shadows up against a rock wall, Carter's baby belly is on full display.

Carter captioned the photo with a simple black heart emoji. Several of the reality star's famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments.

Carter's The Hills co-star Caroline D'Amore wrote: "Yessssssss!!! So happy for two of my favorite people. Can't wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!"

"Cutest belly!!!❤️" commented Audrina Patridge.

A rep for Carter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shortly after their split was confirmed, Carter had a brief fling with Miley Cyrus that ended in September 2019. The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their separations from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.