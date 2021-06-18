Kaitlynn Carter Is Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Kristopher Brock
Kaitlynn Carter announced the news on Instagram Thursday when she posted a silhouette photo of herself and boyfriend Kristopher Brock
Kaitlynn Carter is going to be a mom!
The Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, announced the news on Instagram Thursday, posting a silhouette photo of herself and boyfriend Kristopher Brock. In the snap, which shows their shadows up against a rock wall, Carter's baby belly is on full display.
Carter captioned the photo with a simple black heart emoji. Several of the reality star's famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments.
Carter's The Hills co-star Caroline D'Amore wrote: "Yessssssss!!! So happy for two of my favorite people. Can't wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!"
"Cutest belly!!!❤️" commented Audrina Patridge.
A rep for Carter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
RELATED: The Hills: New Beginnings: Brody Jenner Brings New Flame on Group Trip with Ex Kaitlynn Carter
Carter and Brock have been dating since May 2020. The reality star was previously married to The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, but the pair "decided to amicably separate" in August 2019, just one year after their Indonesian wedding. It was later revealed that their union was not legally binding.
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Shortly after their split was confirmed, Carter had a brief fling with Miley Cyrus that ended in September 2019. The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their separations from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.
"They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated," an insider told PEOPLE at the time, "but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore."