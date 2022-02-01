Kaitlynn Carter Celebrates Baby Son Rowan Turning 4 Months Old: 'I Love Watching You Grow'

Kaitlynn Carter is soaking up every moment with her baby boy.

On Monday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 33, celebrated her son Rowan Carter turning 4 months old with a sweet post on Instagram.

In the cute shot, the new mom rests her baby boy on her leg while she snaps a mirror selfie of the two.

"Happy 4 months little one ✨I love watching you grow," she writes, also adding an adorable clip of Rowan jumping in a hanging bouncer.

Kaitlynn Carter Credit: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Carter welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock in September. Brock also has a 6-year-old child from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, the reality star penned a lengthy and emotional caption on Instagram in which she stood up for herself after being shamed for her outfit choices.

"I've always read about women being criticized for their choices once they'd become mothers, but this is my first personal experience with it," Carter began.

"Over the course of my time on Instagram, I've worn a number of 'revealing' outfits, and no one's been concerned. All of sudden NOW it's so shocking ! It's very sad to me that that's the world we're living in," she continued. "You're expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post."

The MTV star said she struggled to "fit into anything that wasn't oversized or maternity" over the last year and wanted to treat herself to some new clothes since she hadn't gone shopping for herself since becoming a mom, writing that she asked a salesperson at a store in Dallas to show her "the sexiest party outfits she had."

"Although my chest is currently much larger than usual because I'm BREASTFEEDING A CHILD, my boyfriend and I loved how it fit anyway," she continued.