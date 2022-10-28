Kaitlynn Carter and Boyfriend Kristopher Brock Expecting Second Baby, a Daughter — See Her Bump!

Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock's new addition will join son Rowan Carter, 13 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 03:52 PM
Kaitlyn Carter and Husband Kristopher Brock Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Girl
Photo: Kaitlyn Carter/instagram

Kaitlynn Carter is getting ready to become a mom of two!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, and boyfriend Kristopher Brock are expecting their second baby together, a daughter, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

The couple appears in a mirror selfie, where Brock holds the camera up to his eye as he sits on his bed shirtless, photographing a mirror where Carter stands in a blue-gray bra and white cargo pants with her baby bump on display as she does her makeup.

"Baby girl 🤍," they captioned the post, which garnered tons of congratulatory comments from friends and loved ones.

The couple, who began dating in May 2020, is also parents to son Rowan Carter, 13 months.

Last month, Carter called her first year of being a mom "hands down the best year of my life," as she celebrated Rowan's first birthday in a compilation video with moments from his life so far on Instagram.

The couple also gathered with family and friends to enjoy Rowan's "one in the sun" themed birthday celebration, which saw the little boy enjoy a slide, a bouncy house and birthday cake with those closest to him.

kaitlynn carter rowan

The reality star spoke about her pregnancy and relationship with Brock last year during an appearance on the HillsCast podcast, revealing that the couple had started talking about building a family together very early on in their romance.

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," she said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

