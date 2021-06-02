Kaitlyn Bristowe jokes that she "won't be surprised if she's pregnant for the wedding" with fiancé Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She 'Cannot Wait' to Start Having Babies 'Quickly After' Her Wedding

Kaitlyn Bristowe is looking ahead for her family planning.

While catching up with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Tuesday, Bristowe joked to co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Catherine Giudici Lowe that she "won't be surprised if she's pregnant for the wedding," referring to her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Jason Tartick.

"I don't want to be, but that's how anxious I am," added The Bachelorette alum, who revealed her engagement last month.

Bristowe, 35, also said Giudici Lowe's family and parenting style inspires her and gets her excited about being a mom. Giudici Lowe, 35, shares three kids — sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 3, and daughter Mia, 17 months — with former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

"All of your posts and your respect and love for each other and the way you guys parent and your cute freaking kids, I'm like, you've inspired me to go for three," Bristowe told Giudici Lowe. "I was gonna be happy at one — I'll be happy regardless. If I'm able to get pregnant, obviously that's a blessing in itself. I have so many friends who've struggled, so I'm praying it's in the cards for me."

"But I'm like, 'I can do three! Catherine seems like she's...' You look glowing, rested, you're podcasting! It seems like you guys have such a good team [at home]," she said.

Bristowe said she feels she and Tartick would "have each other's backs as parents," adding that they "have the same values and things we want for our kids." She also said he'll likely be "more strict" than her.

"We cannot wait to start a family," said Bristowe, later adding, "To be honest, I turn 36 next month, and I do have my eggs frozen so the biological clock is not exactly ticking, but I do really want to think about that, just because I have met my person, we are getting married, and so I do feel like that next step, quickly after, is going to be having a family."

"I'm telling you that honeymoon that we go on, I want it to be the trip of a lifetime, because that's when I'm going to be like, 'Alright. Now I'm a mom,' " she added.