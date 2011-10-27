Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney Expecting Second Son

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are expecting their second child, the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

It’s an Always Sunny baby boom!

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are expecting their second child this spring, the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively. The new addition will join big brother Axel Lee, 13 months.

“We’re having a boy! We’re so happy that Axel gets to have a brother so close in age. And that I get to add another set of balls to my very, very male world,” the actress, 36, jokes.

“We found out I was pregnant during my mom‘s birthday weekend in Ojai. I was instantly so proud of this baby for already knowing how to make someone else’s special day all about him.”

Married since September 2008, Olson and McElhenney, 34, star on the hit FX sitcom, which has seen its on-set family grow quite a bit over the last year.



Costars Glenn Howerton and David Hornsby each welcomed sons in September, while Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis expect their first child in early December.