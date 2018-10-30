Empire's Kaitlin Doubleday Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy with Husband Devin Lucien

Kaitlin Doubleday is going to be a mom!

The Empire star, who plays Rhonda Lyon on the Fox drama, is pregnant and expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Devin Lucien, she announced on Instagram Monday.

“Well, I’ve been wearing pretty tents, not partying at weddings 😔, eating everything in sight 🤤, dreaming about 🍣🥪🍷and ADVIL, cleaning out my garage, laying around thinking about how much I love Kathleen Zellner all day, and just thanking the pregnancy Gods that I’m finally not nauseas anymore beeeeccccaaaaauuuuussseeee…I’m growing a f—— human inside my belly!” Doubleday, 34, captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump alongside Lucien.

The mom-to-be also revealed that her son is due to arrive in February 2019.

“(Although now he really feels more like an incredibly strong fish…maybe even a baby dolphin) and he’ll be here around Valentines Day 2019!” she wrote.

“Wow, it feels pretty official now that it’s on social media 😮 I can’t believe Im gonna be someone’s mom,” she said. “Pray for us!”

Her pregnancy comes more than two years after the couple tied the knot in May 2016.

Their nuptials took place exactly a year after she announced their Paris engagement on social media in May 2015.

Proudly showing off her diamond sparkler in the photo, Doubleday wrote, “Cheers!!!!!!!! To the most memorable night of my life thus far @devinlucien.”

In celebration of their two-year wedding anniversary this past May, Doubleday shared a series of sweet shots of the couple to Instagram.

“Happy anniversary to the only guy I know who loves fur babies as much as me!” she wrote in tribute to Lucien. “I can’t believe I found him and got to marry him!”