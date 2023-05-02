Kailyn Lowry Reveals Son Isaac, 13, Urged Her to 'Use a Condom' After Finding Sex Toys in Kitchen

Kailyn Lowry laughed about her son's suggestion after she mistakenly left sex toys where the teen could find them

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on May 2, 2023 02:49 PM
Kailyn Lowry, son Isaac. Photo: Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry found herself with a unique kid problem this week.

Chatting with co-host Lindsie Chrisley on their Coffee Convos podcast about recent happening with each of their families, the former MTV personality, 31, confessed to accidentally leaving out a box of sex toys that she promoted in recent sponsored content on her social media.

The box was left on her kitchen counter, where her oldest son — 13-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with with ex Jo Rivera — found them.

"They're sex toys, and Isaac is not dumb," Lowry said. "So he saw the sex toys in a box on the counter, and I woke up to a Post-It note on my door."

KailynLowry/instagram

On the note, Isaac wrote, "Put your keychains away and don't leave them on the counter," she shared.

"I don't even know why he called them that," she continued. "On the next door, the next [note] said, 'Use a condom before you end up with yet another kid.'"

In addition to Isaac, the Baby Mamas No Drama co-host is also mom to son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 2, and Creed, 5, with ex Chris Lopez. She originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010 and later appeared on Teen Mom 2, though she announced her departure from the franchise in May 2022.

Kailyn Lowry Instagram

"I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom," she continued. "So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me."

And despite her hope to be known for more than her time on Teen Mom, Lowry isn't entirely opposed to returning to reality TV someday.

"I'm sure at one point I was like, 'No, I would never do reality TV again.' But I think reality TV is similar to podcasting in the aspect that you either have it or you don't," she previously told PEOPLE.

"I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch. I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting, especially when it is really saturated and people don't like each other," she added. "There's a lot of cattiness that people don't realize, and so I think that would be a really interesting show."

