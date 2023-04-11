Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac, 13, Shows Off His Fashion Sense in Color-Coordinated Pastel Spring Outfit

Kailyn Lowry's oldest son is finding his sense of style as he takes on his teen years.

The Coffee Convos podcast host, 31, shared a photo of her son's casual look, pairing a striped green, pink and black shirt with medium-wash jeans and a pair of light pink Vans sneakers.

"Color coordination on 💯," she captioned the shot, where Isaac, 13, looks pensively into the distance as he poses.

Commenters loved the outfit and asked the Teen Mom alum if the teen put the look together himself.

Kailyn Lowry. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"He did this by himself! He just asked me should he tuck or untuck lol," she replied.

Lowry shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and is also mom to son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 2, and Creed, 5, with ex Chris Lopez. She originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010 and later appeared on Teen Mom 2, though she announced her departure from the franchise in May 2022.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, the mom of four opened up about life after leaving the reality series and building her budding podcast empire. She currently has three shows under PodcastOne: Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera and Barely Famous.

"I also think that people didn't really expect me to do anything with my degree and just float around after MTV," she said.

"I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom," she continued. "So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me."

And despite her hope to be known for more than her time on Teen Mom, Lowry isn't entirely opposed to returning to reality TV someday.

"I'm sure at one point I was like, 'No, I would never do reality TV again.' But I think reality TV is similar to podcasting in the aspect that you either have it or you don't," she told PEOPLE.

"I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch. I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting, especially when it is really saturated and people don't like each other," she added. "There's a lot of cattiness that people don't realize, and so I think that would be a really interesting show."