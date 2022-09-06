'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo of All Four of Her Kids on First Day of School

Kailyn Lowry is sending her little ones off to school!

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star, 30, shared a sweet photo of all four of her kids before they headed to their first day of school. Lowry shares 12-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and 8-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. She also co-parents sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.

In the cute picture, her kids stand in height and age order, as Lowry shared in her Instagram caption that they picked out their own outfits for the special day.

"They all picked out their own outfits & @mellolowry picked out his shoes 😂🫶🏼 Happy first day to all the kids going back to school today!" she wrote.

The reality star also shared the picture on Twitter, noting that her kids were heading to "2 hour play care, kindergarten, 3rd and 7th [grade]."

"No tears this morning - except for me 🥲," she added.

Lowry originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010. She then joined Teen Mom 2 the following year.

In May, Lowry admitted that she wasn't "necessarily" interested in being a part of the franchise any longer.

"I think I need to move on," she said at the time. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."

Added Lowry: "I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end."

Lowry expanded on her comments while appearing on E! News's Daily Pop, where she explained her real reasoning for leaving the popular MTV series.

"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she explained. "I decided it was time for me to move on."