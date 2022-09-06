'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo of All Four of Her Kids on First Day of School

"No tears this morning - except for me," the mom of four shared on her kids' first day of school

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 01:40 PM
Kailyn Lowry kids back to school
Photo: Kailyn Lowry/Instagram, Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Kailyn Lowry is sending her little ones off to school!

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star, 30, shared a sweet photo of all four of her kids before they headed to their first day of school. Lowry shares 12-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and 8-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. She also co-parents sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.

In the cute picture, her kids stand in height and age order, as Lowry shared in her Instagram caption that they picked out their own outfits for the special day.

"They all picked out their own outfits & @mellolowry picked out his shoes 😂🫶🏼 Happy first day to all the kids going back to school today!" she wrote.

The reality star also shared the picture on Twitter, noting that her kids were heading to "2 hour play care, kindergarten, 3rd and 7th [grade]."

"No tears this morning - except for me 🥲," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022

Lowry originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010. She then joined Teen Mom 2 the following year.

In May, Lowry admitted that she wasn't "necessarily" interested in being a part of the franchise any longer.

"I think I need to move on," she said at the time. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."

Added Lowry: "I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end."

Lowry expanded on her comments while appearing on E! News's Daily Pop, where she explained her real reasoning for leaving the popular MTV series.

"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she explained. "I decided it was time for me to move on."

Related Articles
659513129TL00068_2016_MTV_V
Kailyn Lowry Opens Up After Leaving 'Teen Mom 2' : 'It Was Time for Me to Move On'
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Novalee's First Day of Second Grade, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo from Novalee's First Day of School: 'Slow Down Baby'
These two had an amazing first day of school!
Jessica Simpson's Kids Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, Look All Grown Up in First Day of School Photo
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Daughter, Jagger Snow, Back to School
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' As Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Ryan Dorsey and naya rivera's son, Josey
Ryan Dorsey Shares Photos from Son Josey's First Day of First Grade: 'My Big Boy'
Selma Blair and son Arthur
Selma Blair Shares First Day of School Selfie with Son Arthur, 11: 'I Am Proud of You'
Jeni Bukolt, Mom Shares Relatable Back to School Sign That Reflects How Parents Feel as School Kicks Off
Tired Mom Shares Relatable Back-to-School Photo with the Perfect Sign for Parents
Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos from Bowling Night Out with Zach and Their Kids
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4GUERoIyts Briana Gets Tested for STDs | Teen Mom 2
'Teen Mom' 's Briana DeJesus Says She's in a 'Mature Relationship' with New Man: 'I'm Dating with Purpose'
Katherine Heigl children back to school
Katherine Heigl Gets Emotional as She Sends Her Three Kids Back to School: 'Might Start Crying'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChWFiImrNJl/ cheynotshy Verified God, I Thank You 🖤 1w
Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'
EXCLUSIVE: "Octomom' Natalie Suleman celebrates a belated birthday with her octuplets who just turned 13! The adorable family enjoyed a fun time at their local bowling alley before heading to a nearby park to enjoy some vegan cupcakes and playtime in Laguna Niguel,CA. 07 Feb 2022 Pictured: Natalie Suleman & Octuplets.
See 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Octuplets Through the Years
First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
jenelle evans and kailyn lowry
Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Jenelle Evans for 'Wrongfully Accusing' Her of Leaking Pregnancy