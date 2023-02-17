Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley Get Emotional Discussing Co-Parenting with Their Exes

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley are getting honest about co-parenting.

Chatting on their Coffee Convos podcast, the two reality TV alumni opened up about difficult points in their respective co-parenting journeys.

For Lowry, 30, she's struggling to navigate changes to son Lincoln's sports schedule and other facets of co-parenting with ex Javi Marroquin, as they continue to have minimal contact.

"So yesterday, we go to his little football team signing because he's signing to a new team, and [Javi] wouldn't even take a picture with me for Lincoln," revealed the former Teen Mom star, who also hosts Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee, the wife of her ex Jo Rivera, with whom she shares son Isaac.

Lowry also expressed her frustration that she found out from her son's coach, who is also a family member, that her son wouldn't be at a game. She became emotional explaining how conflict between herself and Marroquin has resulted in Lincoln — as well as sons Lux, 2, and Creed, 5, with ex Chris Lopez — spending less time with their cousins.

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

"You're very upset and emotional about this," Chrisley noted. "It's because what you knew at one time is no longer and you want that back. And I think in co-parenting situations that a lot of people can relate to that, but because when circumstances change, and it's oftentimes when another person gets in another relationship, if not managed properly and maturely, then it ultimately has a trickle-down effect."

"It affects not just you as the parents, but it ultimately affects the kids the most, and then their engagements with other people," she continued, relating it to her own frustrations co-parenting son Jackson, 10, with ex Will Campbell.

"I also had that experience with Will last year. Actually, he and I weren't getting along last week. I texted him and I was like, 'Listen, I don't have to be your favorite person and you certainly are not mine but one person is my favorite person and that's Jackson. And I know he's your favorite person too so we need to get our s--- together and we will run a fakery bakery around that situation because I just think that it is in the best interest of the kids.' "

She continued, "And I don't say show up and be fake, but I think it's in the best interest of the kids, like, hash out the problems, be done with it and move on because life is short, and kids grow up too fast. And then once the time's gone, you can't get it back."

Lowry said she wants nothing more than to get along with her ex and make things easier for both of their families.

"I don't want to cause waves, contrary to popular relief," she said, then directly addressing Marroquin and saying she isn't trying to argue with him. "This isn't about you. This is about the kids. I don't want to cause waves."

Chrisley said that both Lowry and Marroquin need to work on getting the relationship to a better place "where you can have an adult conversation with each other, as the parents of Lincoln."

"You and Javi, having this conversation, and even if Lauren wanted to be present for this conversation if she's going to be involved," Chrisley continued, referencing Marroquin's fiancé, Lauren Comeau.

Chrisley admitted it isn't always a smooth go of things, referencing a recent disagreement with Campbell during Jackson's winter break over whether their son would be going to his team's playoff game.

"Jackson has winter break coming up and they made it to the playoffs. So they had their first playoff game this past Saturday, and they won. So then they're playing again Saturday, but that is the first weekend to start winter break," she explained. "So I had planned to take Jackson to Florida and Will's standing in my kitchen and he's like, 'Well, I certainly hope that you don't plan to go to Florida before that game.' "

"I'm like, 'if you didn't say it like that, I wouldn't have had any issue.' But now it makes me want to buck this system and be like I'll choose if I want to take him to the game or if I don't, knowing damn well that I was taking him to that game," said Chrisley.