"Couldn't taste the placenta at all!" the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on her Instagram Stories

Kailyn Lowry Drinks Her Placenta in a Smoothie After Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Kailyn Lowry is enjoying a postpartum sweet treat.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, revealed to fans on Tuesday that she drank her placenta in a smoothie following the birth of her fourth child, sharing photos of the beverage on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lowry began her series of posts with a picture of herself holding a blended fruit drink, asking fans if they could "guess" what she was drinking.

Hour laters, the mom shared a shot of a half-empty glass of smoothie, captioning the post, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right!"

"Blended with fresh fruit & almond milk," she wrote. "Couldn't taste the placenta at all!"

The Coffee Convos podcast host also gave a shout-out to Lancaster Placenta Co., a company that creates placenta capsules and tinctures for women who have recently given birth.

Image zoom

Some have consumed the pregnancy organ through encapsulation, while others have opted to cook theirs or drink it in a form of a smoothie — in part to stave off postpartum depression.

Though some research claims the practice is beneficial, Dr. Sara Swift, an OB-GYN in Green Bay, Wisconsin, previously weighed in on the matter and told PEOPLE that placenta eating “gets a big fat no from me.”

“There is no proven scientific evidence that placentophagy is beneficial — no increase in breastmilk production, as it can actually have the opposite effect, and no benefit in mood, etc. — all the benefits are thought to be placebo effects,” she said.

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lowry gave birth to her fourth son on July 30. The reality star has yet to reveal a name for the baby boy.

Lowry first announced her pregnancy in February, posting a photo of herself holding her sonogram while surrounded by her three older children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned the post. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!?"

Later that month, Lowry opened up about her mental state amid the pregnancy, writing on Instagram, “Things have been so different this time around – it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did ? + my anxiety is through the roof."