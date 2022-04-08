Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Jenelle Evans for 'Wrongfully Accusing' Her of Leaking Pregnancy

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a public apology on Instagram admitting that she "blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux"

Kailyn Lowry is apologizing to her former Teen Mom 2 costar Jennelle Evans for previously accusing her of leaking her pregnancy news.

On Friday, Lowry, 30, posted a public apology to Evans, 30, on Instagram, admitting that she "blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lowry found out during this week's episode of the reality show that Evans was not responsible for spreading the news. Instead, she alleges it was Lowry's ex Javi Marroquin and Vee Rivera.

"After seeing this week's episode, I wanted to address my storyline and the information I found out because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux," Lowry begins the candid post. "With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them," she continues.

kailyn-lowry.jpg Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

"I've been very open about the fact that I know my life is in the public eye and sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved. This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt, and I still wish I would have been able to announce my pregnancy on my own terms," Lowry adds.

"All in all, no one likes admitting when they're wrong, but I was wrong here, and wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry," she concludes the post, noting that she would tag Jenelle but is "blocked" from doing so.

Lowry — who shares son Isaac Elliot, 12, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln Marshall, 8, with ex Marroquin; and sons Lux Russell, 4, and Creed, 14 months, with ex Chris Lopez — received messages of support from the Teen Mom community in the comments of her post.

"Taking accountability can be so hard but feels so good when you do it right??? What growth and strength on your part! 👏👏👏👏👏," wrote Catelynn Baltierra.