Yawn ... Kaavia James Wade Is Unimpressed with You — and It Shows
You better bring your best if you want to impress Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter. Otherwise, we promise you, she's over it
Ho Ho No
Candycane headbands? How original. Kaavia James could think of 100 more things she'd rather be doing than prancing around a stage with other people's children. (Seriously, check Mom's caption.)
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade started posting pics of 3-year-old daughter Kaavia's amazing expressions from a young age, dubbing her "Shady Baby." Her looks even inspired the couple to write a children's book of that name in early 2021.
"We hope to give the word 'shady' a more positive association and use it to represent one's moral compass to do the right thing and stand up for themselves and others," the couple told PEOPLE. "It's important that little Black girls and boys get to see themselves in these fairy tales and for children of other races to see us in leadership roles."
Snow Thank You
This series of photos proves that Kaavia and snow games just don't mix. Sorry, Mom.
Serving 'Shady Baby'
There's no sugarcoating when it comes to Kaavia overseeing her mom's photo shoots. Pic one is giving: skeptical but I'll let her do her thing. Pic two is Kaavia letting her mom serve while she keeps a close eye on the photographer. Pic three? She's been moved on. NEXT!!
Someone's Getting Fired
If you're tasked with the honor of face painting Thee Kaavia James, you better know what you're doing or you can say goodbye to your day job.
I Said What I Said
Lion Queen, coming through.
You think she's "cute"? Try feline fierce, sweetie.
It's TGIF If You Work a 9 to 5 ...
When you're Kaavia James, Friday doesn't excite you: Every day feels like a holiday when you're the daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
It's 'Captain Kaavia' to You
Nice effort, Mom, but Capt. Kaavia needs more speed!!
Front, Back, Side-to-Side Shade
No, she's not trying to serve side-profile realness (although she 100 percent is). The boss baby is just not interested in you.
Get Into It
She's a tough cookie on the outside, and soft and sweet on the inside. "Always a vibe," as Mom joked here.
Pamper Patrol
Little Kaavia has her parents wrapped around her little finger.
Pool Couture
If your pool fashion can't compete, get off her runway!
A Meeting of the Minds
Someone has to keep this household running. While mom Gabrielle Union starts to wake up with her cup of coffee, Kaavia has already plotted out her plans for world domination.
Code Red
When Kaavia is in this mood, you better come correct.
Viral Vibes
The viral photo that started it all is so iconic, and will never get old. As Beyoncé would say, "You know you that [baby] when you cause all this conversation."