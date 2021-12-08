Candycane headbands? How original. Kaavia James could think of 100 more things she'd rather be doing than prancing around a stage with other people's children. (Seriously, check Mom's caption.)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade started posting pics of 3-year-old daughter Kaavia's amazing expressions from a young age, dubbing her "Shady Baby." Her looks even inspired the couple to write a children's book of that name in early 2021.

"We hope to give the word 'shady' a more positive association and use it to represent one's moral compass to do the right thing and stand up for themselves and others," the couple told PEOPLE. "It's important that little Black girls and boys get to see themselves in these fairy tales and for children of other races to see us in leadership roles."