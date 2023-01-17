Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia James, 4, shared a special birthday message for her dad on parent-run Instagram

Published on January 17, 2023
Dwyane Wade is getting a lot of birthday love from his little girl!

Sharing a video from her account on Instagram Tuesday, the sweet 4-year-old, whom he shares with Gabrielle Union, wished her dad a happy birthday in a recorded video.

"Happy birthday, Daddy," she begins, while wearing her hair in pigtails and wearing a Disney princess pajama shirt.

"I know you're going to have a great birthday, we're going to sing 'Happy Birthday' to you tomorrow, and it looks like you're very happy to see me today."

She concludes, "I'll see you tomorrow, but not see you, just see you on your phone, okay? Okay, bye!"

"Happy Birthday to my Daddy!!! May this year be as strong and bountiful as your hairline. @dwyanewade ❤️😎🎉🎂," the caption reads.

The retired NBA star, who turns 41, also got birthday love from 15-year-old daughter Zaya, who shared a polaroid-style photo of the two on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Dad 🖤 I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much 🫶🏾," she wrote.

Oldest son Zaire, 20, also shared his birthday wishes on his Instagram Story, posting a mirror selfie of the two.

"Happy g day to the realest on my team," he wrote, tagging his dad.

In addition to Kaavia, Zaya and Zaire, Wade is also dad to son Xavier Zechariah, 9. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

