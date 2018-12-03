JWoww & Her Ex Share Videos of Their Son Naming Colors After She Announced His Autism Diagnosis

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley‘s little boy is passing milestones with flying colors!

Over the weekend, the reality star, 32, and her ex Roger Mathews shared precious videos of their 2½-year-old son Greyson Valor repeating the names of colors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Greyson’s achievement is particularly momentous because Farley told Hollywood Life in November that her toddler had been diagnosed with autism. She previously revealed in August on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that Greyson had not started speaking yet and that he attended “therapy three times a week.”

In Farley’s video on Saturday, Greyson repeats the words “red,” “yellow” and “blue” when prompted. Meanwhile, he places his Incredibles doll on a kitchen counter as he wears the franchise’s signature outfit.

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s 2-Year-Old Son Diagnosed with Autism — What to Know About the Early Signs

“The way he says Yellow,” she wrote alongside the video, “makes my heart explode.”

In Mathews’ post on Sunday, Greyson names the colors of plastic balls before he hits them with a hammer to push them through the toy.

“The sky is the limit for this kid,” Mathews, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra with Farley, captioned it. “Red, Yellow, Blue.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

On her Instagram Story, Farley posted another video of Greyson repeating the names of colors. “Good job!” she gushes.

Farley then tries to get Greyson to say “red” again, but he is focused on his snack.

Greyson Jwoww/Instagram

Greyson Jwoww/Instagram

RELATED: Snooki on JWoww’s Split: “I Think They’re Gonna Be Fine”

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” Farley told Hollywood Life.

She noted that he had “made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech” and that Greyson was “understanding words better, which was his issue.”

Later in November, Farley discussed her son’s progress due to early intervention in the caption of an Instagram photo of Greyson and his applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapist.

“Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He’s also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing,” she said. “Grey is and will always be my little prince.”

RELATED: Inside Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Plans for Son Greyson’s Future After Autism Diagnosis

“We all have adversities in our lives to over come [sic] but we could not do it without the love and support of those we care about the most,” Mathews wrote on Instagram after Farley announced that their son has autism.

“Gonna do my best to have a positive day today,” he added. “I hope you do as well. It’s all part of the journey. There will be obstacles.”