Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Welcomes Son Greyson Valor

It’s a boy for Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews.

The couple’s second child, son Greyson Valor Mathews, arrived at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the former reality star announced via Instagram. He weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz. and joins big sister Meilani Alexandra, 21 months.

“So blessed to welcome our precious son,” Farley, 30, wrote. “He arrived healthy at 6:03pm tonight and the most beautiful part is Roger got to deliver him with our doctor. Our family is complete!”

Added Mathews, “What an amazing experience to literally witness the miracle of life from the very onset. He’s our little man, our perfect bundle of joy, the baby brother to an anxious little girl ready to met her Bubba. What a ride this this thing called life is ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the love and support for our newest chapter. We are blessed and we pray health and happiness finds you in reading this.”

On Friday, the couple shared the first photo of their son on Farley’s JWoww app.

The pair broke the baby news on their wedding day last October, revealing at the reception that they were expecting baby number two.

The former Jersey Shore star revealed the baby’s sex last October in a post on her website and noted that she has always wanted a boy.

“Roger and I have said from the beginning that, just like it was with Meilani, it does not matter which [sex] our baby is, as long as he or she is healthy,” Farley wrote.

“Still, we are so excited to be expecting a baby BOY! It’s amazing knowing that we are having one of each, just like Nicole [“Snooki” Polizzi]. I’ve always said I wanted a boy. I think there is something to be said about a mother-and-son bond.”

