Playground Pals! See Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Son, 3, Wave and Blow a Kiss to Her Boyfriend Zack

It’s nothing but love between Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s 3-year-old son Greyson Valor and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

In a series of clips the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, her little boy joins 5-year-old big sister Meilani Alexandra on a play structure, riding down once before going back for more.

But ahead of sliding a second time, Greyson spots Carpinello, 24, across the yard — and points excitedly at him, exclaiming, “It’s Zack!”

“Hi, Zack!” the youngster yells with a wave, standing up on the slide for added effect and blowing Carpinello a kiss at his mama’s encouragement.

“You’re the best,” Farley praises her adorable younger child in one sweet clip, which her beau re-posted to his own Instagram Story.

Image zoom JWoww/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Image zoom Greyson Mathews JWoww/Instagram

Image zoom Greyson Mathews JWoww/Instagram

Farley — who filed for divorce from the children’s father Roger Mathews last fall, after almost three years of marriage — has only been dating Carpinello for the past few months, but her kids go way back in their relationship with the professional wrestler. In fact, her son already had a hilarious nickname for him as of late May.

“[Greyson]’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ ” Farley previously told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Meilani has “always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition. So they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the kids,” said Carpinello. “I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She’s known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.”

“[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he’s cooler and will do a lot more,” the reality star joked to ET. “And I’m like, the mom yelling in the background. But it’s fine. I’ll let him have his moments.”

Image zoom Zack Clayton Carpinello (L) and Greyson Mathews Jenni Jwoww Farley/ Instagram

Aside from joining Farley, Mathews, 44, and Greyson to celebrate Meilani’s 5th birthday this month, Carpinello bonded with the former couple’s younger child over music recently, holding Greyson in his arms as the little boy took the microphone in a video recorded inside what appeared to be a club.

In the first part of the sweet clip Farley shared to her Instagram Story on July 21, little Greyson (who was diagnosed with autism last year), impressively counted down from 3 before launching into the first part of the alphabet song at the encouragement of those around him.

The professional wrestler was all smiles with Greyson in his arms — at one point leaning in to whisper something into the boy’s ear as he continued to steal the show.