Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Shares Update on Son, 2, After Revealing His Struggle with Delayed Speech

After revealing that her son Greyson Valor “isn’t speaking” yet, Jenni “JWoww” Farley is sharing an update on his development.

In a new video posted to her YouTube channel Monday, the Jersey Shore star, 32, opened up about how her 2-year-old has yet to hit certain milestones for the normal development of speech and language skills in children.

Explaining why she wasn’t regularly posting updates of her son like she did previously, the mother of two said, “One of the biggest reasons was because Greyson wasn’t hitting his milestones the way other kids were supposed to. Another reason was because he wasn’t and still isn’t understanding a lot of words.”

Farley and husband Roger Mathews welcomed their younger child on May 5, 2016. They are also parents to daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4.

Regardless, the MTV reality star still sees Greyson as the apple of her eye.

“I don’t know if I would even call it a struggle because Greyson is still perfect to me. But it’s something as a mom and a parent I’m going through and a lot of parents go through,” Farley said.

She first opened up about her son’s delayed speech during the two-part season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Aug. 23, revealing that Greyson attends “therapy three times a week.”

“I didn’t want you guys to see on Jersey Shore, ‘Oh, her son is in early intervention.’ He is speech delayed,” she said of early intervention, which helps infants ensure better results from speech therapy.

“I think sharing stories and educating each other is the best way to break the stigma when it comes to your child hitting developmental parts and on the chart,” she said in her latest YouTube vlog.

“We just want the best for our kids. It’s going to be okay, regardless of the situation,” Farley added.

While she hopes to inspire other parents to speak out and support others dealing with the same struggle, Farley admitted the toll it has taken on herself.

“I don’t sleep at night because I’m googling like a maniac everything and anything that is going to help Greyson,” said the mother of two.

Farley also reemphasized her mission to help fellow moms and dads. “I don’t want it to just be on Jersey Shore for two minutes and be done. I want it to be information going and keep the conversation going,” she shared.