Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Daughter's Birthday with Ex Roger Mathews and New Boyfriend

It was family first for Meilani Alexandra‘s fifth birthday party!

Among the guests at Jenni “JWoww” Farley and ex Roger Mathews‘ weekend bash were her parents, 3-year-old son Greyson Valor and even Farley’s boyfriend, professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

In a video the Jersey Shore star, 34, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Mathews, 44, sits at a table with Greyson snoozing on his lap and Meilani in another chair.

Shortly after Farley emerges from the house carrying a mermaid-themed cake and begins the gathering’s rendition of “Happy Birthday,” Carpinello, 24, exits behind her and approaches the table. He then hands his girlfriend a stick lighter to light the cake’s number “5” candle so Meilani can make a wish and blow it out.

“Happy birthday baby girl 🎉🎉🎉 @meilanimathews 🎉🥰🥰🎉🥰@confectionsofarockstar you did it again 🧜‍♀️,” the reality star captioned her slideshow, which also included a close-up of Meilani’s colorful, aquatic confection.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Zack Clayton Carpinello and Meilani Mathews JWoww/Instagram

Image zoom Meilani Mathews' birthday cake JWoww/Instagram

RELATED: Jenni “JWoww” Farley Says Roger Mathews Had a “Nervous Breakdown” Over Son’s Autism Diagnosis

Both Farley and Mathews — who married in October 2015 before Farley filed for divorce this past September — used Instagram to share tributes to their older child on her birthday Saturday.

“My baby girl turned 5 today 😫😫😫 I don’t know where the time went 😢 apparently I blinked and BAM 5 years went by,” the mother of two began the caption alongside a photo of a sleeping Meilani. “She’s no longer my preschool baby … she’s my soon to be kindergartner that’s going to take on the world.”

“I cherish every snuggle … because they don’t happen like they used to … but around 2 am last night, she came into my room and asked to snuggle,” Farley wrote, adding several heart-eye emojis. “I pray she does that for the next 50 years. Happy birthday Meilani you deserve the world.”

Alongside a photo and video gallery of his own, Mathews wrote, “Happy 5th birthday to our first born. You will forever be my Angel Baby. Daddy loves you Meilani !!”

Farley and Carpinello have been dating since at least April, but he has been a friend of the family since long before that. In fact, Greyson already had a hilarious nickname for the wrestler as of late May: “Baby.”

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Zack Clayton Carpinello/Instagram

“He’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ ” Farley told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Meilani has “always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition. So they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the kids,” said Carpinello. “I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She’s known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.”

“[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he’s cooler and will do a lot more,” Farley joked to ET. “And I’m like, the mom yelling in the background. But it’s fine. I’ll let him have his moments.”

Image zoom Zack Clayton Carpinello (L) and Jenni "JWoww" Farley KCR/REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley (L) and Roger Mathews with their kids Jenni Farley/Instagram

RELATED: Jenni “JWoww” Farley Says Son, 3, Has Made “Leaps and Bounds” in Progress After Autism Diagnosis

Meilani’s birthday took place just two days after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 3’s premiere episode, where Farley opened up about her estranged husband’s initial reaction to their son Greyson’s autism diagnosis.

“I took the initiative towards getting him help. That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He was like,] ‘He’s fine, he’s fine, he’s fine,’ ” Farley said to her friend and costar Deena Cortese during the episode.

“He had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s,” Farley alleged of Mathews. “My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’ “

When reached for comment by PEOPLE regarding the “nervous breakdown,” Mathews said, “Jenni and I are friendly and co-parenting well at this stage in the game and both have every intention of doing whatever we can do for both our children.”