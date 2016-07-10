The reality star and mother of two had a lot to say to her haters

JWoww Fires Back at Haters Accusing Her of Not Putting Sunscreen on Newborn Son

Image zoom



Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

JWoww does not want to be told how to parent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday, about one hour after posting an adorable shot of her 9-week-old son Greyson with her husband Roger Mathews in the pool.

Her second post fired back at commenters on her previous Instagram, some of whom suggested that it was unsafe for her newborn to be in the pool and claiming the child wasn’t wearing sunscreen.

“Not even sure why I am even doing this but I feel like schooling people on my previous post,” the former Jersey Shore star wrote. “First off, my son is two months and in a salt water pool up to his belly… Probably for a total of three minutes.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Then, she redirected the post to address the debate over whether or not she put sunscreen on her baby.

“But second is where I need to really educate trolls…” she said. “Let me explain to the haters that decided to comment about no sunscreen and the dangers bla bla bla My son actually does have sunscreen on. It’s the same concept as diaper cream. Probably even better than the crap s— you lather your children in.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Snooki and JWoww Face Off in an Epic Mommy Challenge!

And then she told her followers the exact mix of her DIY baby sunscreen combination.

“Remember assh—- I’m in the tanning industry and pride myself on knowing this. So, here is what I mixed for my son so I know for the 2 minutes he would be safe: Coconut Oil- SPF 4-6 Zinc Oxide SPF 2-20 depending on how much used Carrot Seed Oil – SPF 35-40… Go enjoy your Sunday now.”

Farley is also mom to daughter Meilani, who turns 2 on Wednesday. And while she wants more kids, she says she’s not getting pregnant again.

“Roger and I have spoken about adopting in the future, but no more pregnancies!” she told E! News. “I want to get my body back and keep it.”