Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Throws Daughter Meilani a Fairytale Birthday Party - See the Princess Photos (and Daddy Dance!)

Jenni "JWoww" Farley threw a birthday princess party for her daughter Meilani - and was joined by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Jenni “JWoww” Farley knows how to throw one magical party.

Joined by her family and best friend — fellow Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — Farley threw a Disney Princess-themed party for her daughter Meilani Alexandra‘s3rd birthday over the weekend, going all out with costumes, presents, cake pops and pro photo shoots.

Outfitted in a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast — along with husband Roger Mathews, who went as the Beast — the 31-year-old posted several cute pics from the party.

“What dreams are made of 🦋 @cakepopsbyjenn you are truly one of a kind 💖 your cake displays are beyond magnificent. balloons by @elballoons,” Farley captioned a photo series, including one of herself with her husband in front of the bash’s dessert table.

“Is it life choices ? Is it fate ? Is it destiny ? Is it nature? Is it nurture ? Divine intervention?How does one come to have the family one has ?” Mathews captioned a stunning pro shot of the trio — with Meilani completely done up in the iconic yellow Belle ballgown. “I think it’s a little bit of all the above. I am forever blessed to have what I have in life and I don’t mean the material things. ”

Farley posted multiple adorable photos and videos of her daughter dressed as a little princess (Rapunzel, to be exact). In one snap, the 3-year-old is being hugged by Ariel, Belle and Sleeping Beauty.

“She didn’t want them to leave 💖🦋 @perfectprincesspartiesnj,” the mom of two wrote.

“We worked hard to make this day happen,” Farley captioned the video. “Everything went wrong but this moment was perfect 💖”

Polizzi shared some photos too, including a sweet snap of her daughter Giovanna Marie, 2½, and Meilani standing together in princess costumes.

“Having the best time at Meilani’s Princess Birthday Party! Nothing better than Princess Best Friends 👧🏽👧🏻👑 #MiniMes #GodDaughter #SassyGirls,” Polizzi captioned the photo.