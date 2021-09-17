Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's daughter Meilani, 7, and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's daughter Giovanna, 6, are spitting images of their Jersey Shore star moms

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughters Are Mini-Me's of Moms in Fun Photo

Like mother, like daughter!

On Thursday, Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley brought their daughters together for a playdate, where the kids snapped an adorable picture together looking just like their MTV star moms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Farley shared the sweet photo to Instagram of her daughter Meilani, 7, with Polizzi's little girl Giovanna, 6, as they smiled and posed with one hand on their hips.

"Snooki and Jwoww," Farley, 35, captioned the snap, on which Polizzi, 33, commented, "😩😩😩"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who recently welcomed his first baby, son Romeo, replied to the post, "Omg Stahp 😍," while his wife Lauren added, "I cantttt at this mini-me cuteness! 😍♥️😍"

Farley also shared the photo to her daughter's Instagram account, writing, "My best friend 💖," while Polizzi did the same on Giovanna's page, writing, "With my bestie today!"

Farley shares her daughter, plus son Greyson, 5, with ex-husband Roger Mathews. Polizzi is mom to Giovanna, as well as sons Angelo James, 2, and Lorenzo Dominic, 9, with husband Jionni LaValle.

RELATED VIDEO: See Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Son Greyson, 4½, Reading 2 Years After Autism Diagnosis: 'Crushing It'

Last month, Polizzi celebrated son Lorenzo's 9th birthday with an epic WWE-themed party complete with a wrestling-inspired cake.

The reality star documented the special occasion on Instagram, sharing pictures from the party where Lorenzo sported a t-shirt that read, "The Birthday Dude."