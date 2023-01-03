Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Our Dream Come True'

Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen Johnson opened up about their fertility experience last month after reflecting on the last year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 3, 2023 05:31 PM
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 03: Juwan Johnson at The Rink at The Hulu Motel during the Essence Festival at the Civic Theatre on July 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Pop N Creative); https://www.tiktok.com/@juandchan/video/7184485895704284458?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7184485895704284458&lang=en https://www.tiktok.com/@juandchan/video/7184485895704284458?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7184485895704284458&lang=en
Photo: Erik Voake/Getty; juandchan/tiktok

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen are starting the new year with some long-awaited good news.

The couple is expecting their first baby together, revealing the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"You're our dream come true👼🏽🤍 #juandchan," they captioned an Instagram Reel where the couple gazes at each other in different poses throughout a maternity shoot.

Later, the pair shared some of the photos from the shoot, where Chanen wears a silky white maxi dress while Juwan wears a button down and dress pants as they hold a tiny pair of sneakers together, writing, "mom & dad🤍" as the caption.

In an Instagram Reel shared early last month, Chanen looked back at the couple's year, which included them trying to start a family. The Reel showed the pair, both 26, driving happily in an open Jeep after "doctors finally give us the green light to start trying to get pregnant."

The next clip showed them posing together after learning they were pregnant, only for her to later have a "traumatizing miscarriage."

"Pretending we're okay when we're not," she wrote on a clip of the two dancing together in a club.

In the next clip, she held a little shoebox that opened to reveal tiny sneakers and a positive pregnancy test, but she's wiped tears from her face in another clip shortly after having "a second miscarriage on an airplane."

Chanen candidly admitted that their fertility journey came after she recovered from an eating disorder in college that led her to not menstruate for five years. She was told she wouldn't be able to have children, but since getting healthy, she and Juwan have both wanted to try.

"When January started, we really were trying. It took a while, it didn't work at first," she recalled. "During that time, I decided I'm going to be happy, I'm going to be lighthearted, I'm going to be casual about it."

After their two losses, Juwan knew they needed time to regroup and come to terms with telling this part of their story.

"In a span of two months, that's probably been the happiest we've ever been and the saddest we've ever been," the NFL pro reflected. "I'm glad we had a great community around us, but it was also that we needed some time alone to be with ourselves."

Juwan and Chanen met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State and tied the knot in Feb. 2020 after nearly three years of dating.

