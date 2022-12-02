Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Reveal They Had Two Miscarriages as They Look Back at 2022

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen are opening up about a heartwrenching journey.

In an Instagram Reel shared on Thursday, Chanen looked back at the couple's year, which included them trying to start a family. The Reel shows the pair, both 26, driving happily in an open Jeep after "doctors finally give us the green light to start trying to get pregnant."

The next clip shows them posing together after learning they were pregnant, only for her to later have a "traumatizing miscarriage."

"Pretending we're okay when we're not," she wrote on a clip of the two dancing together in a club.

In the next clip, she holds a little shoebox that opens to reveal tiny sneakers and a positive pregnancy test, but she's wiping tears from her face in another clip shortly after she "has a second miscarriage on an airplane."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Commenters shared their hopes that Juwan and Chanen would receive good news in the new year.

The couple has also opened up about this journey on their joint TikTok and YouTube accounts, sharing a video discussing their hopes in June.

Chanen candidly admitted that their fertility journey comes after she recovered from an eating disorder in college that led her to not menstruate for five years. She was told she wouldn't be able to have children, but since getting healthy, she and Juwan have both wanted to try.

"When January started, we really were trying. It took a while, it didn't work at first," she recalled. "During that time, I decided I'm going to be happy, I'm going to be lighthearted, I'm going to be casual about it."

After their two losses, Juwan knew they needed time to regroup and come to terms with telling this part of their story.

"In a span of two months, that's probably been the happiest we've ever been and the saddest we've ever been," the NFL pro reflected. "I'm glad we had a great community around us, but it was also that we needed some time alone to be with ourselves."

Juwan and Chanen met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State and tied the knot in Feb. 2020 after nearly three years of dating.