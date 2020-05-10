Justin Timberlake Wishes Wife Jessica Biel a Happy Mother's Day: 'Your Boys Love You!'

"This family works because of your love and soulfulness," Justin Timberlake wrote

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his wife Jessica Biel this Mother's Day!

On Sunday, the singer, 39, honored his wife, 38, and the mother of their son 5-year-old Silas Randall with a sweet tribute post on Instagram.

"My love... You continue to keep me in complete awe every day," Timberlake began his heartfelt note. This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother’s Day, ya 🦊!!"

The Trolls: World Tour star also shared a series of photos of the family of three, including one of Biel dressing up for Halloween with Silas and another of the couple rocking matching "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear" robes with Biel cheekily grabbing her husband's backside.

Biel also shared her own Mother's Day post, telling her fans that being a mom to son Silas is "the greatest job in the whole world!"

"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world!" the Valentine's Day actress wrote of Timberlake and their son. "The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much! 💚"

The trio has been isolating together in Montana amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Timberlake opened up about their new normal in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

“We’re doing good. We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we … just, 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake joked, adding that Silas sometimes gives him an annoyed look that makes his dad say, "Cool. I got you."

“Just a commercial break,” he added, referring to how his child sometimes needs a breather from his mom and dad just as much as they may need one when it comes to daily parenting duties.

Timberlake described the couple's place in Montana as a rather reclusive area.

“We’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is, and so just being able to walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice,” he said, adding that the family "feels very lucky and blessed” to be able to get away there.

While in Montana, Biel and Timberlake celebrated their son's fifth birthday in early April. At the time, the actress revealed the family spent the day eating cake and building with legos.

“We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now … but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy,” The Sinner star shared on Instagram.