Justin Timberlake talks to Ellen DeGeneres about his son Silas' Halloween experience, as well as hints of musical prowess at just 18 months

Justin Timberlake Talks 'Rad' Son Silas' Halloween Costume: 'He Was Not Feeling His Wig'

Sounds like Silas Randall Timberlake definitely “trolled” his parents this past Halloween.

“He was not feeling his wig,” Justin Timberlake said on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Showof his 18-month-old son with wife Jessica Biel. “He didn’t want to keep his wig on.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of three opted to go as trolls from Timberlake’s new movie of the same name, out Friday in theaters.

“He doesn’t need a wig,” Ellen DeGeneres says. “He’s got a huge set of hair.”

“He’s got a lot of hair,” Timberlake, 35, agrees. “He does have a huge set of hair.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

DeGeneres asks the actor and musician the question that’s probably on most fans’ minds: Is Silas into music yet?

“He dances around the house,” Timberlake says. “He keeps up with all the words to ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling.’ It’s kind of crazy.”

Timberlake is proud of his son, but admits he doesn’t want to be “that parent.”

“I feel like I’m that guy who’s just bragging on his kid on national television, but he’s pretty rad,” he says.

“He’s kinda smart, you guys,” adds the singer, joking, “He didn’t get that part from me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Son Is Adorable

He shares that Silas loves Trolls, and that his son was part of the reason he loved making it.

“One of the perks of doing this film was I got to stream it early for my son, and he already knows all the characters,” says Timberlake, who voices Branch — the same character he dressed as for Halloween.