Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Son Silas Makes Rare Appearance to Support His Dad

Silas Randall is 4 — so naturally, he’s learning about “fore!”

Justin Timberlake‘s adorable son was on hand Saturday alongside mom Jessica Biel to support the singer as he took swings during the Bass Pro Legends golf tournament alongside other celebrities like Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg and Larry the Cable Guy.

Wearing sleek Babiators sunglasses and a pink polo shirt, Silas was shown in one video sitting atop his mom’s shoulders as the duo clapped and cheered for Timberlake, 38, during the competition — and the former ‘NSYNC member even came over and gave his little guy a sweet high-five!

At one point during his appearance at the Top of the Rock golf course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, Timberlake carried Silas with him as the father-son pair waved to the crowd.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, rarely share photos of their son, whom they welcomed in April 2015. The duo tied the knot in Italy two and a half years earlier, in October 2012.

The couple originally wanted to “keep people away from [Silas]” when he was born (“We wanted him to be just for us, just for a little while,” Timberlake writes in his book Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me), but they eventually did share a photo of him.

“It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me,” explained the Man of the Woods crooner. “It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child — a family. It’s terrifying. It’s invigorating. It’s more meaningful than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

In a January 2018 interview, Timberlake hinted to Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe that he and his actress wife aren’t necessarily done expanding their family.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he admitted, even though he recalled of becoming a parent for the first time, “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

In October 2016, he joked of his and Biel’s future family plans, “I’m having a lot of fun practicing.”