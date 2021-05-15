Justin Timberlake and His Son Silas, 6, Bond Over Star Wars During 'Coolest' Day at Disney World

Justin Timberlake has found his inner Jedi, and it appears to run in the family.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner, 40, and his 6-year-old son Silas ventured to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World where they built their own lightsabers.

"I don't know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old," Timberlake wrote on Instagram Saturday. "This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip."

The father of two posted a video to his Instagram story of them putting together their lightsabers, which appeared to be a breeze for Silas, but not so much for the singer. "When your six year old assembles his light saber twice as fast as you," the proud dad wrote.

Justin Timberlake and son with light sabers Credit: Justin Timberlake/Instagram

In January, Timberlake opened up about trying to raise his kids out of the spotlight, when he appeared on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private," the Palmer star said. "But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the way of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

Timberlake shares son Silas with wife Jessica Biel, 39, whom he married in Italy in October 2012. The couple welcomed their second son Phineas, 10 months, in July 2020.

"Right now he's very much liking it," Timberlake previously told Ellen DeGeneres of Silas becoming a big brother. "Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens."