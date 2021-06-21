Justin Timberlake Shares Adorable First Photo of Son Phineas in Honor of Father's Day

Justin Timberlake is giving the world the first look at his baby boy.

In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, the singer revealed the first picture of his 11-month-old son Phineas, whom he and wife Jessica Biel secretly welcomed last summer.

Timberlake, 40, shared a series of photos to Instagram to commemorate the special day, including a shot of him playing video games alongside his baby boy and 6-year-old son Silas, whom he also shares with Biel.

In January, Timberlake confirmed that he and Biel welcomed their second son during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments," the proud dad writes. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"

Timberlake recently wrapped his All-Star Song Lab, a two-month creative workshop and mentorship program he funded for eight students at the Stax Music Academy in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The singer worked with selected students on songwriting and production over Zoom this spring before presenting the final projects to parents last week.

"The fact we were able to do this, to work together on Zoom or on your laptops… just how far tech has come for us to be able to make this music is mind-blowing," Timberlake said.

The Palmer actor also celebrated the holiday as his wife paid tribute to him with a sweet message on Instagram.

"Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life," she started in the caption.

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong," Biel, 39, continued. "You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you've worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don't see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father's Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways."

On Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert this month, Biel opened up about welcoming "a secret COVID baby" during lockdown. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just, COVID happened and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she recalled.

The mom explained that, at the time, she was "really getting nervous" as she was unsure if Timberlake was going to be allowed in the hospital room for Phineas' birth due to pandemic protocols. Luckily, Timberlake was allowed to be present for the birth of their second child.