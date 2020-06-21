Justin Timberlake Reflects on Being a Dad to Son Silas as He Shares Rare Family Photos on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake also wrote about the importance of teaching his son about racism, and that "all people are all created equal"

Justin Timberlake is taking some time this Father's Day to reflect on his responsibility as a dad to 5-year-old son Silas Randall.

In a lengthy post on Sunday, the singer, 39, shared a series of photos with his child, and discussed how he and wife Jessica Biel hope to help end the cycle of systemic racism by raising their son to understand "all people are all created equal."

"Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin," Timberlake wrote, in light of the ongoing racial injustices brought to global attention following the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man and father of five, died on May 25. The 46-year-old's final moments were captured on-camera, with footage showing ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck while three other officers watched without any apparent protest, even as Floyd said repeatedly that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for the officer to stop.

All four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing. Two have since been released from jail on bond ahead of their trials.

"We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home," Timberlake continued his post. "I'm grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son."

Timberlake then gave Biel, 38, a special shout-out. "I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it," he wrote before adding, "I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there," the "True Colors" singer continued. "While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours."

Biel also wished her husband a "Happy Father's Day" on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on her own Instagram page with an adorable photo of Timberlake giving their son a piggy-back ride.

"To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects," she wrote. "Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️."

Timberlake and Biel wed in 2012, and welcomed their first child in 2015. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the family of three has been isolating together in Montana.

In February, the father of one opened up in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 about being plunged into "24-hour parenting" due to the outbreak. “We’re doing good. We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we … just, 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake joked, adding that even Silas sometimes gives him an annoyed look that makes his dad say, "Cool. I got you."

“Just a commercial break,” Timberlake said, explaining that his child sometimes needs a breather from his mom and dad just as much as they may need one when it comes to daily parenting duties.

