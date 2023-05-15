Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos of Jessica Biel with Sons, Praises Her for 'Always Being There'

Justin Timberlake shared a sweet message for his wife and mom to his two sons

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 04:01 PM
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with Silas
Photo: Jessica Biel/Instagram

Justin Timberlake had some sweet things to say about his wife on Mother's Day.

Jessica Biel, 40, got some special Mother's Day love from her singer husband, 42, on Instagram Sunday as he shared photos of the couple and their sons: Phineas, who turns 3 this summer, and Silas, 7.

"This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night," he wrote.

"I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to. ❤️"

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in Novermber, the actress shared that she feels she's "constantly being pulled in a million directions" as a mom of two kids.

"It's not easy sort of balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids and spend time with your partners and friends, and time for yourself and then also your career," she admitted. "It's so hard."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake Instagram

"I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet," the KinderFarms co-owner said of trying to maintain a balance. "I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions, and I think I do that thing where I'm like, 'It's all great,' and inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm freaking out about trying to figure it all out."

Biel then went on to share the best piece of parenting advice she's received that has helped her find balance.

"You cannot do both at the same time. When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor. Don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text somebody, don't do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor," she said. "That's what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling."

