Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos of Jessica Biel with Sons, Praises Her for 'Always Being There'

Justin Timberlake had some sweet things to say about his wife on Mother's Day.

Jessica Biel, 40, got some special Mother's Day love from her singer husband, 42, on Instagram Sunday as he shared photos of the couple and their sons: Phineas, who turns 3 this summer, and Silas, 7.

"This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to. ❤️"

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in Novermber, the actress shared that she feels she's "constantly being pulled in a million directions" as a mom of two kids.

"It's not easy sort of balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids and spend time with your partners and friends, and time for yourself and then also your career," she admitted. "It's so hard."

Justin Timberlake Instagram

"I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet," the KinderFarms co-owner said of trying to maintain a balance. "I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions, and I think I do that thing where I'm like, 'It's all great,' and inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm freaking out about trying to figure it all out."

Biel then went on to share the best piece of parenting advice she's received that has helped her find balance.

"You cannot do both at the same time. When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor. Don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text somebody, don't do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor," she said. "That's what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling."