Justin Timberlake Shares New Photos of Son Silas: Parenthood Is the 'Most Insanely Amazing, Beautiful Unbelievable Thing'

Sure, Justin Timberlake killed it when he performed the History of Rap 6 on Wednesday’s Tonight Show, but it was his baby boy who stole the show.

The 34-year-old musician showed off new pics of Silas Randall, his 5-month-old son with Jessica Biel, and The Tonight Show also tweeted them for the world to see.

“I still have trouble wiping my own ass!” Timberlake joked to Fallon before getting serious: “It is the most insanely amazing, most beautiful, unbelievable thing that can ever happen to you. He was 5 months [on Sept. 8].”

Courtesy Fallon Tonight

Baby Silas is shown in three separate photos — in the first shot with Timberlake, the baby boy (who has his proud papa’s eyes) smiles straight into the camera as his dad holds him up.

The second, taken “post bath time,” shows the new mom kissing Silas on the cheek as he is draped in an elephant bath towel.

And the third shows father and son watching television together. “We were watching the PGA championship,” Timberlake explained. “We’re working on his swing already.”

The new pictures offered a rare glimpse of the couple’s first child. Since his birth in April, the new parents have only shared a couple of photos on social media of their bundle of joy.

The first came when he was just a few weeks old and wore a Memphis Grizzlies shirt, the second came on Father’s Day, when the little man was photographed in a coverall embroidered with the words “I love Dad” while snuggling up to Timberlake.

Biel recently opened up about parenthood herself, sharing her favorite moment is when Silas wakes up from his nap. “Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you’re alive and you’re just looking at him. That’s probably the most magical,” she said.