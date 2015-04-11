The singer and his actress wife are new parents to son Silas Randall, his reps confirm to PEOPLE

Kevin Mazur/Getty

It’s official: Justin Timberlake will be passing on his suit and tie.

The singer-songwriter and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, have welcomed their first child, son Silas Randall Timberlake, their reps confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Reps say mom and baby are doing well and dad is “ecstatic.” Further details are not being released at this time.

Silas was the middle name of Timberlake’s maternal grandfather Bill Bomar, who died in 2012, while Randall is the musician’s own middle name, as well as his father’s first.

After months of keeping Biel’s pregnancy under wraps, Timberlake finally confirmed (on his 34th birthday in January) that the couple were expecting a baby together.



“Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT,” he captioned a photo of himself kissing Biel’s bare baby belly.

According to Timberlake’s hashtags, the couple were making guesses as to the sex, after opting to keep it a delivery surprise.

Weeks before she gave birth, Biel, 33, celebrated her own birthday — and Timberlake once again took to Instagram to shower his wife with love.

“Happy Bday to the sweetest, most GORGEOUS, goofiest, most BAD-ASS chick I know. You make me smile ’til it hurts. I love you like crazy,” he wrote.

And the shoutouts continued as Timberlake picked up the innovator award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 29, calling Biel his “best friend and favorite collaborator.”

“I can’t wait to see our greatest creation yet,” he said. “Daddy’s heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on!”