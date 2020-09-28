Lance Bass Says Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New Baby Is 'Cute' — but Won't Reveal Name!

It's all about the family of four for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake!

Timberlake's fellow former *NSYNC member Lance Bass talked about the couple's new addition on Friday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. (They also share 5-year-old son Silas Randall.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The baby is cute, of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" said Bass, 41, going on to share with ET's Katie Krause that he and the other *NSYNC members knew about the baby "before anyone else did."

"[Justin and Jessica are] very, very happy," added The Daily Popcast host — but when asked about the baby's name, he would only quip, "That's a good question, but there's no way. [Justin] would kill me!"

Reps for Biel, 38, and Timberlake, 39, have not commented on the news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Justin Timberlake (R) and Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake/Instagram

News of their second child comes months after both Timberlake and Biel raved about parenting son Silas.

For Father's Day in June, the singer shared a message about raising his son and being a role model in light of the ongoing racial injustices brought to global attention following the death of George Floyd.

"Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin," Timberlake wrote.

He also gave a sweet shout-out to Biel: "I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."

Image zoom Jessica Biel and son Silas

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Love Story

And on Mother's Day in May, Timberlake shared a heartfelt tribute to Biel. "You continue to keep me in complete awe every day. This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!!" he said.

The couple wed in 2012, and welcomed their first child in April 2015. Back in April 2018, Biel spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared her hopes for expanding their family.

"Kids are amazing. They are really hard, but they are really amazing," she said. "I think it would be amazing to have a bigger family. I don't know if that is in the cards for us, we will see."