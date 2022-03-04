Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Sweetest Family Photos
Jessica Biel told PEOPLE that she and husband Justin Timberlake are always "there for each other" as they raise sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months
Birthday Babes
Happy birthday, Mama! Biel balanced both of her boys in her arms in an Instagram shared on her 40th birthday, also posting photos of the colorful birthday card and cake her kids made.
"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet," she wrote.
Family Stroll
The Sinner star said she was "thankful for my guys" in a 2021 Christmas post featuring the family of four taking a quaint stroll in the country.
Halloween Team
Accio, candy! The family rocked a Harry Potter group costume on Halloween in 2021, which saw Biel dressed as Professor McGonagall, Timberlake as Dumbledore, Silas as Potter and baby Phineas as Hedwig, the young wizard's pet owl.
Proud Pops
Timberlake opened up about what fatherhood means to him in a touching tribute in June 2021.
"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments," he wrote, posting a picture with a special somebody on set.
Guy Time
In a possible foreshadowing of the teenage years to come, Timberlake and his boys zoned out while playing video games. The picture was the first that Timberlake and Biel shared of son Phineas, whom they welcomed in July 2020
Young Jedi
The force is with Silas! Timberlake and his older son shined their light sabers bright while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World in May 2021.
Clowning Around
Stole your nose! Silas playfully grabbed his father's face in a funny snap shared on Father's Day 2020 by Biel.
"Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day," she said.
Meaningful Moments
"You continue to keep me in complete awe every day," Timberlake wrote of Biel on Mother's Day 2020. "This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother's Day, ya 🦊!!"
Fun on the Fourth
Silas gave his mom a squeeze while the then-family of three strolled on Independence Day in 2019.
"Think we have enough flags??" Biel joked of their patriotic accessories. "Happy 4th!! 💥🇺🇸
Beach Bums
On Mother's Day 2019, Timberlake wrote of his wife, "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful wife @JessicaBiel and all the Moms out there CRUSHING this thing called life." He added, "Jess, you are the glue that holds our family together and I'm so grateful to be your Huz... I LOVE YOU! Every day should be Mother's Day!!"
City of Love
Silas showed his mama some love while traveling in Paris in July 2018.
Everything Is Awesome
These costumes from 2018 just shout "Lego trick-or-treating!"
Dynamic Duo
Silas and his dad were "out here fighting crime in these streets" as Lego Batman and Robin.
Watching Dad
Silas watched his dad do what he does best while on tour.
Road Tripping
Silas is the perfect travel companion.
Serious Snuggles
Silas cuddled his dad in a sweet black-and-white snap.
Tour Baby
Silas joined dad on his "Man of the Woods" tour in 2018, making him officially cooler than most of us.
Beach Boy
Taking a break during Timberlake's tour in 2018, the trio hit the shore together.
Apple Doesn't Fall Far
Silas is his dad's little mini-me! Check out their beanies and the way he mimics his stance.
Hugs All Around
Timberlake smiled big as his son gave him a big hug.
Fun and Games
Timberlake looked more excited than Silas to be on a carousel!
Personal Trainer
There are two types of people in the world: people like Justin, who do push-ups, and people like Silas who "do" push-ups.
'You've Got a Friend In Me'
Timberlake, Biel and Silas were at it again in 2017 with an adorable Toy Story-themed family costume.
Picture Perfect
On Father's Day 2017, Timberlake wrote that his "2 angels" are the "greatest gift I've ever known. And the reason I won't EVER STOP!"
Family of Trolls
Being a mom and dad means that you get to go all out for Halloween, right? Here, the family dressed up as characters from Timberlake's movie, Trolls. Movie promo and an adorable family photo? We don't hate it!
Tiny Patriot
Silas helped his parents celebrate the Fourth of July in 2016.
Christmas Kiss
"This life... Truly the GREATEST gift ever. Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family. Sending love from ours to yours. Merry Christmas, everyone!! --J and J and S," Timberlake captioned a snuggly photo in December 2015.
Silas Loves Mom
Silas dressed for the occasion in honor of his mom's very first Mother's Day. Timberlake captured the moment and captioned it, "M.I.L.F. Alert!!!!! Happy Mother's Day to this AMAZING MOM AND WIFE."
Don't Worry, Silas Also Loves Dad
In honor of Timberlake's first Father's Day, Silas changed up his onesie to show dad some love. "FLEXIN' on Father's Day," Timberlake captioned a photo of himself on Daddy Duty. "#HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!!"
Baby Bear
Even as an infant, Silas — here not long after his birth in April 2015 — repped dad Justin Timberlake's favorite basketball team, the Memphis Grizzlies.