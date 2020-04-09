Justin Timberlake Says He and Wife Jessica Biel Are 'Commiserating' Over '24-Hour Parenting'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are making the best of their social distancing situation, but the parenting part isn’t always easy.

The 39-year-old singer opened up in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 on Wednesday about how his family of three — himself, Biel and their son Silas Randall, 5 — are faring as they isolate together amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We’re doing good. We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we … just, 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake jokes, adding that Silas sometimes gives him an annoyed look that makes his dad say, ” ‘Cool. I got you.’ ”

“Just a commercial break,” he adds, referring to how his child sometimes needs a breather from his mom and dad just as much as they may need one when it comes to daily parenting duties.

Timberlake and Biel, 38, are staying with Silas at their “place in Montana” for the time being, which the “Sexyback” singer explains is in a non-crowded area.

“We’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is, and so just being able to walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice,” he says, adding that the family feels “very lucky and blessed” to be able to get away there.

Wednesday was a big day for the family, as it also marked Silas’ birthday. To celebrate, Biel shared a throwback photo from last summer of Silas being carried over her shoulder, beginning her caption, “This little man is 5 today!”

“We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now … but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy,” The Sinner actress continued.

Biel said that in honor of Silas’ new age milestone, she and Timberlake are “supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time ❤️.”

She also encouraged her followers to “scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all … ”

Timberlake shared Biel’s post on his Instagram Story, adding, “Our dude is 5!!” with a mind-explosion emoji.

