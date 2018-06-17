Justin Timberlake Says Son Silas 'Makes Me Feel a Love I Didn't Know Existed'

Justin Timberlake shared some of his favorite father-son photos since welcoming his only child, son Silas, in April 2015

Justin Timberlake is reflecting on the joys of parenting this Father’s Day.

The singer, 37, celebrated the holiday on Instagram Sunday by sharing some of his favorite father-son photos since welcoming his son Silas Randall in April 2015.

“The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip … an amazing discovery every day,” Timberlake captioned a series of four pictures, including one of Silas watching his superstar dad in concert.

“My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed. I will ALWAYS be there… to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life,” the father of one continued.

Timberlake also gave a shout-out to his fellow fathers, writing, “And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I’m celebrating you all today! Happy Father’s Day! Cheers!”

Wrote wife Jessica Biel alongside a sweet photo gallery of the family after wishing her own dad a happy Father’s Day, “And to my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man.”

The former ‘NSYNC member continued his Father’s Day tradition of sharing new photos of Silas this year. In 2017, he posted a collage of himself and Biel, 36, spending quality time with their son.

“These 2 angels… The greatest gift I’ve ever known. And, the reason I won’t EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer,” Timberlake wrote at the time.

In addition to Father’s Day, Timberlake has much to celebrate. Earlier this month, he wrapped the first leg of his Man of the Woods tour in Philadelphia, and will be kicking off the concerts’ European leg in Paris on July 3.

And on April 30, he raved about his wife and son at ‘NSYNC’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.